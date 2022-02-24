Alberta reported 682 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, putting the number of active infections in the province at 10,626.

This is a decrease of 563 active cases from the previous day’s count.

Including today’s new infections, there have been a total of 523,786 confirmed COVID-19 infections in Alberta over the course of the pandemic, and 509,275 have since recovered.

Over the past 24 hours, two new deaths caused by the virus were reported, raising Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,883.

There are 1,357 people in hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 16 since Wednesday. This includes 92 people in intensive care, an increase of two from the previous day.

According to numbers from the province, of those in hospital, 29.33% have had three doses of vaccine, 35.37% have had two doses, and 5.23% have had one dose. Unvaccinated individuals make up 30.07% of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

As of February 23, 90.1% of Alberta’s eligible population over the age of 12 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 86.5% have had two shots. There have been 185,044 children aged five to 11 who have received at least one dose of pediatric vaccine.

A total of 8,482,498 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province.