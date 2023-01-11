Alberta cities have four of the top five most expensive car insurance premiums in Canada

Alberta is a beautiful place to cruise around; however, a new report has revealed the sky-high car insurance premiums in the province.

HelloSafe Canada has released its 2023 car insurance premiums barometer for cities across Canada, and Alberta is not looking so friendly for drivers’ bank accounts.

The report stated that as of the end of 2022, drivers in Alberta paid the highest annual car insurance premiums in the country with $3,151, followed by Nova Scotia ($2,491) and Ontario ($2,299).

Calgary ($3,182), Edmonton ($3,150), Red Deer ($2,971) and Grande Prairie (2,770) made up four of the top five cities where drivers are faced with the highest annual car insurance premiums in Canada.

Thunder Bay, Ontario, tied with Grande Prairie for fifth place with $2,770 as well.



Manitoba ($1,373 median premium) and Saskatchewan ($1,249) are the Canadian provinces where drivers pay the lowest premiums.

Nationwide, Canadian male drivers pay, on average, 4.1% more in premiums than female drivers.

HelloSafe stated that the report was made with available data on car insurance premiums for a total of 33 Canadian cities located in 9 different provinces, for 27 different profiles of drivers — mixing criteria such as gender, age, marital and employment status, numbers of years of licence, history of claims and convictions, the distance of commute, annual kilometres driven, and the car type and model.