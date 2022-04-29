Good things come in threes: Multiple Alberta lottery winners announced this week

The saying “good fortunate come in threes” certainly rings true in Alberta right now: Western Canada Lottery Corporation announced three new winners in the province this week.

Two lucky Albertans took home $1 million each, while a third snagged $100,000.

One winning ticket was from WESTERN MAX, while another was a LOTTO MAX MAXMILLIONS prize, and the final ticket was awarded in the LOTTO 649 Guaranteed Prize Draw. Plus, the winners are from Fort McMurray, Big Valley, and Langdon, showing that lucky tickets can be found scattered across a number of prize draws and locations.

You might also like: Lucky "Albertan" didn't actually win a $70M Lotto Max jackpot

"Not a bad stress": winner of massive $70M Lotto Max jackpot revealed

$70M Lotto Max winning ticket was sold in an Alberta hamlet of just 1,088 people

Here are the three lucky lottery winners announced in Alberta this week:

Amanuel Yirdaw will never forget the day he scanned his ticket for the April 1 WESTERN MAX draw. “I cried,” he said about winning $100,000. “I’m feeling so blessed.”

“It feels very nice,” the winner added in a Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) media release. “I’m so grateful.”

Yirdaw purchased the lucky ticket from the 7-Eleven located at 10002 Franklin Avenue in Fort McMurray on March 31, and he plans to use his winnings to buy a new home.

Recent retiree Deborah Brown had a big win in Big Valley! She matched all seven numbers for one of the MAXMILLIONS prizes awarded in the March 29 LOTTO MAX draw.

Brown told WCLC that she scanned her winning ticket five times before it sank in. Afterwards, when she got back to her car, her daughter called her and said she sounded funny.

“I told her, ‘I just won a million dollars!'” Brown said. She purchased the ticket at a Sobeys located at 4607 50th Street in Stettler.

Brown plans to use some of her windfall to make the most out of her retirement and do some travelling. She also wants to help out her daughter and buy a new vehicle for herself for the first time.

This lotto win went to two people. George Cross and Katelyn Iwaszkiw told WCLC they scanned their ticket 15 times (beating Brown’s five times!) before they believed their eyes.

The couple won $1,000,000 in the April 9 LOTTO 649 Guaranteed Prize Draw after purchasing a ticket at Kimmer Country Market, located at 708 Centre Street North in Langdon.

Cross said he “freaked out,” adding, “I was ‘woo-ing’ a lot.” Iwaszkiw revealed that her partner lost his voice “within 25 minutes.”

“He had a vein on his forehead we’ve never seen before,” she added.