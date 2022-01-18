"I still can’t believe it": Alberta man wins $1 million with Lotto 6/49 ticket

When James Elliot checked a LOTTO 6/49 ticket during a routine trip to the grocery store earlier this month, he never thought he’d walk out a millionaire.

Elliot purchased his $1 million winning ticket the day before the December 22 draw at the 7-Eleven located at 100-4201 28 Street in Stony Plain.

“The store clerk scanned my ticket for me,” Elliot told the WCLC. “At first, I thought I had won $1,000. It wasn’t until the clerk said, ‘There are six zeroes behind that one!’ that I realized I had won a little more than that.”

“I still can’t believe it,” he added. “I wanted to make sure it was real before thinking too much about what I’m going to do with all the money.”

Elliot says he hopes to do some travelling with the winnings once it is safe to do so. A trip to Switzerland is at the top of his list.

He also would like to set up a scholarship at his alma mater, Vermilion (Lakeland) College.