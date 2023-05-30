One person injured after vehicle plows into a library in rural Alberta (PHOTOS)

RCMP in central Alberta says one person received minor injuries after a vehicle plowed into a library in downtown Didsbury.

On Monday, May 29 at around 4 pm, RCMP in Didsbury was called to a single motor vehicle collision at 2033 19 Avenue.

When EMS, police, and fire arrived on the scene, they found a blue Volkswagen Golf had smashed through the front window of the town’s library.

Mounties say one of the workers inside the building received minor injuries.

The 80-year-old driver was not injured; however, they were ticketed for traffic offences.

The extent of the damage to the library is not known and police say drugs and alcohol were not factors in the collision.

The window of the library has been boarded up and the library will remain closed until further notice.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation; however, police will not be providing any more updates.

Didsbury is approximately one hour north of Calgary.