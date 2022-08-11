Lots of Alberta could see large hail as severe storms pop up today

A large portion of Alberta could see severe storms pop up on Thursday, with the main threat of large hail and strong winds.

The chance of severe thunderstorms stretches from Edmonton down to Lethbridge, according to The Weather Network (TWN). Non-severe thunderstorms could also pop up in the areas of Whitecourt, Jasper, Banff, and Medicine Hat.

Threat for severe storms later this afternoon across B.C, Alberta & Saskatchewan. Dry lightning and large hail are the main hazards #bcstorm #abstorm #skstorm pic.twitter.com/KiqEH5RH1P — Melinda Singh TWN (@WxMelinda21) August 11, 2022

“There is the threat to see stronger storms along the QE2 and across with Wainwright region, where strong wind gusts and large hail are the main risks,” TWN stated.

You might also like: Two Alberta tornadoes declared catastrophes, caused millions in damage

The largest hailstone in Canadian history fell in Alberta this week

Video shows car windows shattering on Alberta highway as huge hail falls

The thunderstorm threat continues into Friday and the weekend, as high temperatures remain across the province.