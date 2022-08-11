NewsWeather

Lots of Alberta could see large hail as severe storms pop up today

Aug 11 2022, 4:20 pm
Stuart Milliner/Shutterstock

A large portion of Alberta could see severe storms pop up on Thursday, with the main threat of large hail and strong winds.

The chance of severe thunderstorms stretches from Edmonton down to Lethbridge, according to The Weather Network (TWN). Non-severe thunderstorms could also pop up in the areas of Whitecourt, Jasper, Banff, and Medicine Hat.

“There is the threat to see stronger storms along the QE2 and across with Wainwright region, where strong wind gusts and large hail are the main risks,” TWN stated.

The thunderstorm threat continues into Friday and the weekend, as high temperatures remain across the province.

Alberta severe storms

The Weather Network

