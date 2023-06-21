Alberta drivers will soon get their GDLs scrubbed but they may need to carry a letter with them

Approximately 500,000 drivers in Alberta will start to be selected to have their GDLs removed thanks to “new technology” being introduced this week.

The province announced earlier this year full details on the changes to the GDL program, which was established in 2003.

On June 25, an “IT system change” will come into place, which will automatically review a GDL driver’s file to determine if they are eligible to exit the GDL program.

The technology will find drivers that are eligible to exit the program — people that are at least 18 years old, have been a GDL driver for 24 months, (up to six months credit can be given for driver training), and are suspension and demerit-free for 12 months.

“The change happens in our system automatically, and then a letter is generated and sent to the eligible driver,” said Jesse Furber, press secretary for the Office of the Minister of Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors.

Some drivers in Alberta may have already had their GDL taken off, with the province saying back in April that those who have an urgent need to exit the GDL program right away, like for a job, and think they are eligible based on the GDL exit criteria could go to their local registry agent office to confirm their eligibility.

Daily Hive asked the Alberta government some questions regarding the change to the system, like if a driver received a ticket before they got a letter confirming they exited the program.

In a scenario like that, the government said, “If a person receives a demerit ticket before the person meets the eligibility criteria, their GDL status will be extended for 12 months. If they receive the ticket after the system has exited them, but before they receive the letter, they will have already exited the GDL program and the ticket will be applied to their full licence.”

You might also like: Alberta will keep the full fuel tax relief in place for the rest of 2023

11 Alberta small towns that become spectacular in the summer

You can still buy a house for UNDER $200K in these five Alberta cities

Drivers will not be legally required to purchase a new licence, however, they can do so if they want but will need to pay the appropriate Registry fee.

If a driver chooses not to purchase a licence, they will have their physical licence upgraded when next they renew. If the driver is stopped by law enforcement in Alberta, the officer will know they have a full licence through their review of the MOVES system.

One thing to note was that if the driver was driving outside of Alberta, and law enforcement does not have access to Alberta’s licensing system, the enforcement officer would not know that the driver had exited the GDL program and may consider them a novice driver.

“The driver is required to keep their letter with them in their vehicle or visit a registry and update their physical licence,” the province added.