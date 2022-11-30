Please no: Gas prices are going to be on the rise in Alberta

Earlier this week we rejoiced in the news that gas prices were falling in Alberta on Wednesday, but all good things must come to an end.

A day after gas prices in Edmonton and Calgary were predicted to drop by approximately two cents per litre, Gas Wizard predicts prices will rise on Thursday, December 1.

Gas Wizard predicts prices in YEG and YYC will rise by approximately three cents per litre to $1.269 and $1.289 on Thursday. What a way to start a new month.

The price of premium fuel is also forecast to rise by three cents per litre and diesel prices in both cities are set to go up by two cents per litre.

Alberta remains the only place in Canada where the price of gas is in the $1.20 range, so we can celebrate that at least.

So fill up your vehicle today while you can, or else you’ll be paying a little bit more in just 24 hours.