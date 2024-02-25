Shovels out: Parts of Alberta forecast to see 25 cm of snow today

Winter in Alberta is far from over, with large swaths of the province under a snowfall warning Sunday with some spots forecast to recieve up to 25 centimetres of snow.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), heavy snow is expected today and tonight, with total amounts of 10 to 20 cm for large areas in the province, including Edmonton.

“Snow has begun to fall this morning in western Alberta and will spread eastward through the day,” ECCC stated in its snowfall warning.

The heaviest snow will fall tonight, and some areas west of Edmonton may see locally higher snowfall amounts of up to 25 cm.

Snow is set to taper off through the day on Monday, and ECCC added that rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow, and it’s advised that people should prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Although Calgary is not under a snowfall warning, the city is also expected to see some snow, with periods of light snow in the forecast for this evening and Monday.

You can check out the full list of areas under a snowfall warning in Alberta here.