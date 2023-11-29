NewsCrime

Alberta tow truck driver seriously injured after vehicle drove onto parked truck's ramp

Nov 29 2023, 6:01 pm
RCMP in eastern Alberta say a tow truck driver was seriously injured after a vehicle drove onto the parked vehicle’s ramp.

Mounties say that just before 7:30 pm on Tuesday, Kitscoty RCMP responded to a collision involving two vehicles on Township Road 494 (12th Street) between Range Road 12 and 14 just outside of Lloydminster.

It was later determined that an Eastbound pickup truck had struck a parked tow truck’s ramp, sending the truck into the air and then hitting the cab of the tow truck.

The tow truck had been responding to a service call with its ramp down and emergency lights activated.

The driver of the tow truck was transported to Lloydminster Hospital and then airlifted to Edmonton with serious injuries. The driver of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene.

The investigation into the circumstances of the collision is ongoing.

RCMP say although it’s early, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors.

