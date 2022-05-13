BMW driver in Alberta clocked going 118 km/hr over speed limit

A BMW driver in Alberta will be making an appearance in court after a Sheriff Highway Patrol member clocked them, going more than 100 km/h over the speed limit.
According to a Facebook post from Alberta Sheriffs, the motorist was going 228 km/h in a 110 km/h zone on Monday night.
The sheriff was parked near the intersection of Highway 16 and Range Road 270 in Parkland County a few minutes before 9 pm when he saw the BMW approaching at high speed. A laser reading confirmed the vehicle was going 228 km/h before the driver pulled over.
A 20-year-old man driving the BMW received a court summons, which is automatic in cases when a driver exceeds the posted speed limit by more than 50 km/h.
Upon conviction, the maximum penalty is a $2,000 fine, six months in jail or both. A conviction also carries six demerit points, and the court has an option to suspend the offender’s licence.
The post also alludes to a case last month when a sheriff caught an Alberta driver going 189 km/h in a 110 km/h zone.
The 39-year-old woman was pulled over, and the sheriff demanded a breath sample. The driver failed the initial breath test and an appeal test.