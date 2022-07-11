Alberta Day has been created and will be celebrated later this year

A new annual tradition is coming to the province with Premier Jason Kenney announcing that Alberta Day will be celebrated every September 1.

Although it won’t be a statutory holiday, it will celebrate Alberta’s rich cultural heritage and recognize its unique place in Confederation.

On September 1, 1905, the Alberta Act came into effect, formally establishing the province of Alberta.

The province says recognizing this date gives Albertans an opportunity every year to come together in a spirit of celebration and express their pride in all things that are uniquely Albertan.

“Alberta is exceptional in every way. We are the custodians of one of the world’s most beautiful and diverse natural environments,” said Premier Kenney in a news release.

“The pioneer spirit and entrepreneurial culture of Alberta have driven our province to become one of the most prosperous and generous places on Earth. We must remember and learn from our history and acknowledge our shortcomings while proudly celebrating our heroes and achievements.

“Creating a new annual tradition will be one way of showing our pride in this amazing province.”

The Government of Alberta will host celebrations in Edmonton and Calgary and will support other municipalities in planning and hosting their own events, potentially in conjunction with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

More details are set to be shared in the coming months, according to a government news release.