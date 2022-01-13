Premier Jason Kenney is urging Albertans to roll up their sleeves for the third COVID-19 dose as Omicron continues its spread.

“The vaccines are doing their job. They are doing what they are supposed to do, which is to prevent severe symptoms, severe outcome,” said Kenney at a Thursday update.

You might also like: 4 in 10 Canadians know someone recently infected with COVID-19

Alberta unions call for circuit-breaker measures as Omicron cases rise

Plans underway to reschedule World Juniors for this summer: report

Kenney added that over 70% of the COVID-19 patients in intensive care units in the province are unvaccinated, but make up just 10% of the population.

“That is powerful proof of the protective effect of these vaccines,” added Kenney.

More than 35% of Albertans eligible for their third dose have received one. However, Kenney says he would like to see that number higher.

“I am concerned. We seemed to have faster demand and enthusiasm for the first and second doses than we have for these booster shots. The data is telling us that these booster shots are very powerful additional protection against Omicron.”

As of January 12, 7,981,543 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province. Of the province’s eligible population over the age of 12, 89.7% have had at least one dose of vaccine, while 85.7% have had two shots.

There are currently more than 62,000 active COVID-19 cases in Alberta.