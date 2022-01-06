On Thursday, Alberta reported 4,869 new COVID-19 cases and 498 people in hospital, including 64 in intensive care.

There are now 39,897 active COVID-19 cases in the province.

The 498 Albertans in hospital is an increase of 28 from the 470 on January 5.

There have been three more deaths reported due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,336.

More than 1,000 new cases of the Omicron variant were confirmed, bringing the total number of cases across the province to 12,308.

As of January 4, there have been 7,794,080 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province. Of the province’s eligible population, 89.5% have had at least one shot, while 85.4% have had two.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Alberta has seen a total of 388,995 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 345,762 have since recovered.