Alberta reports 14 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,598 patients in hospital

Alberta reported 3,024 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, putting the number of active infections in the province at 34,877, a decrease of 445 cases from Tuesday’s count.

Including today’s new cases, there have been a total of 498,977 confirmed COVID-19 infections in Alberta over the course of the pandemic, and 460,507 have since recovered.

There are 1,598 individuals in hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 13 since Tuesday. This includes 106 people in intensive care, a decrease of three from Tuesday.

As of February 1, 89.8% of Alberta’s eligible population over the age of 12 has had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 86.1% has had two shots.

A total of 8,325,184 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province, and 178,241 children aged five to 11 have received at least one dose of pediatric vaccine.

Since Tuesday, 14 new deaths caused by the virus have been reported, raising Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,593.