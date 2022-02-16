COVID-19 hospitalizations in Alberta dip as 14 new deaths are reported

Alberta reported 888 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, putting the number of active infections in the province at 17,674.

This is a decrease of 1,403 active cases from the day before.

Including today’s new infections, there have been a total of 518,538 confirmed COVID-19 infections in Alberta over the course of the pandemic, and 497,060 have since recovered.

Over the past 24 hours, 14 new deaths caused by the virus have been reported, raising Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,804.

There are 1,500 individuals in hospital with COVID-19, a decrease of 38 from yesterday. This includes 121 people in intensive care, a decrease of two.

As of February 15, 90% of Alberta’s eligible population over the age of 12 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 86.4% have had two shots.