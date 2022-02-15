Alberta reports 838 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths

Alberta reported 838 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, putting the number of active infections in the province at 19,050.

This is a decrease of 1,815 active cases from the day before.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, was joined by Health Minister Jason Copping to provide the COVID-19 update.

According to Hinshaw, the test-positivity rate was 33.9%.

Including today’s new infections, there have been a total of 517,650 confirmed COVID-19 infections in Alberta over the course of the pandemic, and 494,810 have since recovered.

You might also like: Here's what COVID-19 restrictions Alberta is set to remove next

A Look Inside: A swanky $5M mansion with breathtaking mountain views (PHOTOS)

Feds drop pre-arrival PCR test requirements for fully vaccinated Canadians

Over the past 24 hours, 14 new deaths caused by the virus have been reported, raising Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,790.

There are 1,538 individuals in hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 10 from yesterday. This includes 123 people in intensive care, a decrease of one.

As of February 14, 90% of Alberta’s eligible population over the age of 12 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 86.4% have had two shots.