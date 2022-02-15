Alberta reports 838 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths
Alberta reported 838 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, putting the number of active infections in the province at 19,050.
This is a decrease of 1,815 active cases from the day before.
Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, was joined by Health Minister Jason Copping to provide the COVID-19 update.
According to Hinshaw, the test-positivity rate was 33.9%.
Including today’s new infections, there have been a total of 517,650 confirmed COVID-19 infections in Alberta over the course of the pandemic, and 494,810 have since recovered.
Over the past 24 hours, 14 new deaths caused by the virus have been reported, raising Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,790.
There are 1,538 individuals in hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 10 from yesterday. This includes 123 people in intensive care, a decrease of one.
As of February 14, 90% of Alberta’s eligible population over the age of 12 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 86.4% have had two shots.
A total of 8,438,043 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province, and 182,937 children aged five to 11 have received at least one dose of pediatric vaccine.