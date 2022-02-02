Alberta reported 1,980 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, putting the number of active infections in the province at 35,322, a decrease of 2,146 cases from Monday’s count.

Including today’s new cases, there have been a total of 495,953 confirmed COVID-19 infections in Alberta over the course of the pandemic, and 457,052 have since recovered.

There are 1,585 individuals in hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 69 since Monday. This includes 109 people in intensive care, an increase of 10 from Monday.

“We have significant pressure in our urban hospitals, particularly in Calgary,” said Premier Jason Kenney. “We are not out of the woods yet.”

He did add that he is optimistic the province will be able to relax public health measures this month, including removing the Restrictions Exemption Program.

As of January 31, 89.8% of Alberta’s eligible population over the age of 12 has had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 86.1% has had two shots.

A total of 8,314,131 doses of vaccine have been administered in the province, and 177,891 children aged five to 11 have received at least one dose of pediatric vaccine.

Since Monday, 13 new deaths caused by the virus have been reported, raising Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,579.