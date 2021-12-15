10 new Omicron cases found as Alberta reports 456 COVID-19 cases

Alberta health officials have reported 456 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday, with the number of active cases in the province now standing at 4,082.

A total of 60 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in the province, including 34 in the Calgary zone and 15 in the Edmonton zone. 10 cases were confirmed on Tuesday.

Currently, there are 362 people in hospital with the virus, a decrease of four people since Tuesday. Of those in hospital, 71 are in intensive care with COVID-19.

As of December 14, there have been 7,194,947 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province. Of the province’s eligible population, 89.4% have had at least one shot, while 85% have had two.

There have been three additional deaths caused by the virus reported since Monday, bringing Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,286.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Alberta has seen a total of 339,997 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 332,629 have since recovered.

On Wednesday, the province also announced that free rapid COVID-19 test kits will be given out in Alberta ahead of the holiday season.

The test kits will be available starting Friday, December 17 and can be picked up at 840 participating sites, including Alberta Health Services locations and pharmacies across the province.

It was also announced that there will be changes to the province’s gathering rules ahead of the holiday season.