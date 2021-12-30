Alberta reports record-breaking 4,000 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Alberta health officials reported a record-breaking 4,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The previous record was set yesterday, when 2,775 cases were reported.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw was set to hold an in-person update Thursday afternoon, however it was cancelled due to the province holding a COVID-19 cabinet committee meeting.

You might also like: WHO chief warns of "tsunami" of Omicron, Delta COVID-19 cases

New Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit is now open for applicants

WestJet cuts 15% of scheduled flights citing staffing shortages, Omicron impact

Currently, there are 371 people in hospital with the virus, an increase of 22 from yesterday. There are also 48 in intensive care with COVID-19, a decrease of nine.

The province’s testing positivity rate was an estimated 30% on December 29.

The numbers provided today were preliminary estimates.

There were no new deaths announced today, leaving Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll at 3,310.