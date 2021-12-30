Alberta reports record-breaking 4,000 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
Dec 30 2021, 10:56 pm
Alberta health officials reported a record-breaking 4,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
The previous record was set yesterday, when 2,775 cases were reported.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw was set to hold an in-person update Thursday afternoon, however it was cancelled due to the province holding a COVID-19 cabinet committee meeting.
Currently, there are 371 people in hospital with the virus, an increase of 22 from yesterday. There are also 48 in intensive care with COVID-19, a decrease of nine.
The province’s testing positivity rate was an estimated 30% on December 29.
The numbers provided today were preliminary estimates.
There were no new deaths announced today, leaving Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll at 3,310.