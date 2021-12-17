54 new Omicron cases found as Alberta reports 553 COVID-19 infections

Alberta health officials reported 553 new COVID-19 Friday, with the number of active cases in the province now standing at 4,431.

A total of 173 cases of the Omicron variant have now been detected in the province, including 87 in the Calgary zone and 63 in the Edmonton zone. 54 cases were confirmed on Friday.

Currently, there are 344 people in hospital with the virus, a decrease of eight people since Thursday. Of those in hospital, 68 are in intensive care with COVID-19.

You might also like: You can get your free rapid COVID-19 test kits starting today in Alberta

Alberta has changed gathering rules for the holidays: What you need to know

4 of the top 15 coldest places on Earth right now are in Alberta

As of December 16, there have been 7,251,484 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province. Of the province’s eligible population, 89.4% have had at least one shot, while 85.1% have had two.

There was one additional death caused by the virus reported since Thursday, bringing Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,286.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Alberta has seen a total of 341,023 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 333,306 have since recovered.

The province has now counted 54 cases of the Omicron variant.