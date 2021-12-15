Alberta reports 250 new COVID-19 cases, eight additional deaths

Alberta health officials have reported 250 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Monday, with the number of active cases in the province now standing at 4,016.

A total of 50 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in the province, including 27 in the Calgary zone and 13 in the Edmonton zone.

Currently, there are 366 people in hospital with the virus, a decrease of nine people since Monday. Of those in hospital, 70 are in intensive care with COVID-19.

As of December 13, there have been 7,170,176 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the province. Of the province’s eligible population, 89.3% have had at least one shot, while 84.9% have had two.

There have been eight additional deaths caused by the virus reported since Monday, bringing Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,283.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Alberta has seen a total of 339,541 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 332,242 have since recovered.