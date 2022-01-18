Alberta reports 82 hospitalizations and 3,279 new COVID-19 cases

Alberta reported 3,279 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the number of active infections in the province to 70,223.

There are 1,089 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 104 in intensive care. This is an increase of 82 hospitalizations since Monday’s count of 1,007.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, provided a COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon.

The province’s positivity rate was 38.8%, said Hinshaw.

According to Hinshaw, about 51% of those admitted to hospital (non-ICU) are due to COVID. In the ICU, 74% are due to COVID, 26% are incidental infections or unclear.

Hinshaw also announced that at-risk Albertans will be able to book a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose starting Thursday.

In the past 24 hours, nine new deaths caused by the virus have been reported. This brings Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,412.

Including today’s new cases, there have been 455,660 COVID-19 infections confirmed in Alberta over the course of the pandemic, and 382,025 have since recovered.