Alberta reports 69 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations dip below 100

Alberta reported 69 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as Albertans in hospital with the virus dropped below 100.

The active case total rose to 606, an increase of one since Monday.

There are 98 Albertans in hospital being treated for the virus, a decrease of two since Monday. This includes 27 in intensive care.

Since Monday’s update, there have been two new deaths caused by COVID-19 reported, bringing the province’s death toll to 2,318.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 232,875 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the province. Of these, 229,951 infections are now considered recovered.

As of July 19, 74.8% of Alberta’s eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 60.2% who are fully immunized with two doses. A total of 5,078,635 vaccines have been administered in the province.