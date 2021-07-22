Alberta hits vaccine milestone as 106 new cases of COVID-19 reported

Alberta reported 106 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as the province hit a vaccine milestone.

The active case total rose to 676, an increase of 27 since Wednesday.

There are 93 Albertans in hospital being treated for the virus, a decrease of two since Wednesday. This includes 26 in intensive care, a decrease of one from the day before.

Since Wednesday’s update, there have been two new deaths caused by COVID-19 reported, putting the province’s death toll at 2,320.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 233,062 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the province. Of these, 230,066 infections are now considered recovered.

The province also surpassed 75% of Alberta’s eligible population having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, translating to more than 2.8 million Albertans.

“Seventy-five per cent of eligible Albertans vaccinated with at least one dose is a milestone to celebrate, but a quarter of eligible Albertans still do not have vaccine protection,” said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

“We need to vaccinate as many people as possible now to protect us all in the weeks and months ahead.”

As of July 21, 61.3% of Alberta’s eligible population are fully immunized with two doses. A total of 5,128,351 vaccines have been administered in the province.