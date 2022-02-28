Alberta reports 1,435 new COVID-19 cases as most restrictions lift tomorrow

Health officials reported 1,435 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta today as hospitalizations continue to decline across the province.

The three-day case count includes:

February 25: 594 cases

February 26: 458 cases

February 27: 383 cases

Including the new infections, the number of active cases in Alberta now sits at 9,188, a decrease of 924 since Friday.

There are 1,224 people in Alberta hospitals with the disease, which is a decrease of 71 from the previous day. This includes 83 who are in intensive care, five fewer than Friday’s count.

You might also like: Alberta announces removal of almost all COVID-19 restrictions

Canada banning all imports of crude oil from Russia

Alberta town named one of the world's most loved destinations

As of February 27, there has been a total of 8,498,261 doses of vaccine administered in the province. Of Alberta’s eligible population over the age of 12, 90.1% have had at least one dose of vaccine, while 86.5% are fully vaccinated.

There have been 286,659 doses of pediatric vaccine given to children aged five to 11 in Alberta.

Including today’s new cases, a total of 525,816 COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in Alberta, and 512,716 have since recovered.

The province reported 14 additional deaths caused by the virus on Monday, raising Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,912.

Over the weekend, Premier Jason Kenney announced that on March 1, the government will lift almost all remaining restrictions in the province, including limits on social gatherings, capacity limits for all large venues and entertainment venues, and no longer requiring indoor masking.