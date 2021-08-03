Alberta reports nearly 750 new COVID-19 cases over August long weekend

Alberta reported nearly 750 new COVID-19 cases over the August long weekend, as the province released its first COVID-19 case numbers since Friday.

The number of active cases in the province currently sits at 2,176, an increase of 521 since Friday.

On July 30, 240 cases were confirmed, followed by 230 on July 31, 147 on August 1, and 126 on August 2.

There are 90 hospitalizations due to the virus. This includes 23 Albertans currently in intensive care, an increase of four from Friday.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the province’s death toll at 2,328.

Over the course of the pandemic, Alberta has had 235,038 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of these, 230,534 have since recovered.

As of August 2, there have been 5,331,823 doses of vaccine administered in the province. Of Alberta’s eligible population, 76% have received at least one shot, including 65.8% who are fully immunized with two doses.