Alberta Parks is changing how you can book camping sites online

Changes are coming to how Albertans can book a camping site online, and Alberta Parks says it’s for the better. Bring on summer!

In the past, the online reservation system opened on a certain date but starting January 11, 2022, you can book a site for camping year-round.

The changes were announced by Alberta Parks in a Facebook post.

Campers will be able to reserve individual campsites 90 days in advance and 180 days for group and comfort camping.

“This means no more stressful launch dates and better access to campsites for all Albertans,” Alberta Parks stated. “It will help reduce the volume of online users and promote fair opportunity and access for all Albertans.”

The booking window will advance by one day each morning at 9 am.

You can find a full list of campgrounds and their first bookable day here.

The maximum bookable consecutive nights in one reservation has also been bumped down to 10 from 16.

The maximum allowable stay remains at 16 consecutive nights but if you wish to stay 10 or more nights, Alberta Parks says you will need two separate reservations.

Alberta Parks says more information on the booking system will be coming next month.

So get ready to stock up the trailer and ensure you have all your tent poles. The 2022 camping season in Alberta is calling your name.