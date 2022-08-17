How to grill the best burger, according to an expert (CONTEST)

There are few things in life that top a truly good burger. And what do the best burgers consist of? First and foremost, high-quality, locally sourced beef.

The beef raised right here in Alberta is a sought-after protein for a reason, as ground meat contains many vital nutrients and is generally more affordable than other higher-price range protein options.

Along with using quality beef, there are some important cooking tactics to note for the next time you’re craving a juicy burger. We spoke to Modern Steak chef, Anthony Pittoello, who gave us a step-by-step guide on how to grill the best burger — covering all the bases from the preparation to the presentation.

Let’s get cooking and find out how you could win a summer BBQ package through Alberta Beef Producers’ ‘How Do You Burger’ competition.

Step 1: Choosing the right beef

The basis of any great burger is the beef used. Start by sourcing locally raised, quality Alberta beef. As for what kind of cuts, Pittoello prefers a mix of chuck, brisket, and short rib for his patties. “It gives you a good ratio of meat to fat to bite [into]. When forming the burgers themselves, try to handle them as little as possible.”

Step 2: Prep work

In his professional opinion, Pittoello suggests not mixing anything into your beef when making the patties, either. “The more you handle [the beef], the less desirable texture.” He also notes that when you’re using quality beef, less is more when it comes to seasoning. “I’m very simplistic when it comes to this. If you are using the right cuts and good quality Alberta beef, you should only require salt and pepper.” Make sure to season each side of the patties with salt and pepper prior to grilling.

As for getting the grill ready to go (and yes, Pittoello does believe that the grill is the best way to fry up your burgers, nodding to the smoky flavour it provides), make sure it’s very hot prior to putting on the patties. “You do not want to slow cook your burger and render out all the fat. High heat, and fast,” he tells Daily Hive.

Step 3: Cooking

Once the grill is nice and hot, place the patties on the grill, and make sure not to overload the space, “or you will have a nice little fire to go with your burgers,” says Pittoello.

For an average four-ounce burger, Pittoello suggests grilling for one and a half to two minutes per side, cooking them to 160 Fahrenheit. Once cooked, remove the patties from the grill and give them a very light additional seasoning of salt and pepper.

Step 4: Assembly

After taking your patties off the grill, get your buns ready (this also provides an ample amount of time for your burgers to cool down). “For me, I like the basics,” says Pittoello. “Iceberg lettuce, juicy tomatoes, dill pickles, thinly sliced onion, cheese, and my own burger sauce recipe.” Then, he likes to wash it all down with a Wavepool IPA by 88 Breweries, but your favourite beer will do, too.

Once your buns are done and your burgers are sandwiched between all your favourite toppings, it’s time to dig in. Pittoello says any informal setting is best for enjoying a good burger, as it’s, naturally, going to get a little messy. “If your burger isn’t messy and dripping sauce, you haven’t done it right,” he says.

Now that we’ve provided you with all of Pittoello’s juicy grilling wisdom, do you have what it takes to grill up the best burger?

Show off your unique burger-eating style in Alberta Beef Producers’ How Do You Burger contest, and you could win a portable barbecue grill, assortments of beef cuts, and locally sourced goods worth $1,000.

For more information on Alberta Beef Producers and to enter for your chance to win, visit howdoyouburger.ca.