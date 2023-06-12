Here we go again: Air quality statement issued for Calgary due to wildfire smoke

After a brief break, Calgary is back under an air quality statement due to wildfire smoke hanging over the city.

Environment and Climate Change Canada updated the statement after a weekend filled with smoke across Southern Alberta.

The air quality isn’t that bad in Calgary this morning but it is set to get worse after a difficult weekend.

ECCC warns that wildfire smoke can cause damage even at low concentrations. It says everyone can take action to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke.

The government agency says you should stop or reduce your activity level if breathing becomes uncomfortable or you or someone in your care feel unwell. Contact your healthcare provider or local health authority if you develop severe symptoms or need advice.

Older adults, children, pregnant people, people who work outdoors, and people with lung diseases like asthma or heart disease are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke.

Much like with everything else, everyone responds differently to smoke. Mild irritation and discomfort are common and usually get better when the smoke clears.

ECCC has a number of different suggestions for things to do to help get you through the smoky conditions, including drinking plenty of water, keeping your doors and windows closed if the temperature in your home is comfortable, and taking a break from the smoke at a location in your community where you can find clean, cool air.

Obviously, not everyone can just stay inside all day. If you must spend time outdoors, you should use a well-fitted respirator-type mask like an N95 that does not allow air to pass through small openings between the mask and face. This can help reduce your exposure to the fine particles in smoke, which generally pose the greatest risk to health.

However, respirators do not reduce exposure to the gases in wildfire smoke. It is important to listen to your body and reduce or stop activities if you are experiencing symptoms.

Be sure to check on people in your care and those around you who may be more susceptible to smoke.