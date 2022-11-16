8 local advent calendars you can get in Calgary

If you’re anything like us, you’ll have very fond memories of popping open little windows on chocolate advent calendars as a child, excitedly counting down the days until Christmas.

Well, that fun can continue well into adulthood with nifty and niche advent calendars to suit almost everyone.

Here are eight advent calendars you can get in Calgary.

Let’s start with a classic calendar. The local chocolatiers at the Chocolate Lab have put together a calendar of 25 bonbons, perfect if you’re a chocoholic.

The box is currently available for pre-order.

Another classic advent option is candy. Sugar Cube YYC has a few different calendar options for you to choose from. There are 12- and 25-day sizes for single people or for families.

These calendars are also available for pre-order.

Beer from a wine company? We know, it seems odd. But Bricks has put together a beer advent calendar featuring its favourite local breweries.

This is a great way to test out some new craft options without committing to a full six-pack of an unfamiliar beer.

This advent calendar goes beyond local brews. The ABX crew has curated boxes with the best craft beers that the whole of North America can offer.

ABX also teases that there are exclusive and never-before-sampled sips in the calendar for you to try.

This one is great for people who prefer a different kind of buzz. Revolver has packaged these 24-day calendars with 24 different coffees from 24 different roasters.

This box will keep you, or whoever you’re gifting it to, well-caffeinated. And who knows — you may find your new favourite cup of joe.

Another great option for the coffee aficionado in your life (or yourself, if you’re the resident java guru).

There are 25 bags, big enough to share, with a mix of light, medium, and dark roasts for you to try every day leading up to Christmas.

Sugar and spice and everything nice — that’s what this box is made of!

The Italian Centre has brought back its advent calendar, filled with 24 sweet and savoury (and spicy) culinary treasures to “showcase makers from across the country and brands from our beloved homeland.”

There’s no reason your furry friend should be left out at this time of year.

This advent calendar from Cheddar Dogs includes 24 full-size treatos, with six different flavours that sound tasty enough for humans to eat.