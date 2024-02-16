6 adventures to experience in and around Nanaimo this spring

If you’re planning an early spring getaway, why not look in your own backyard?

Nanaimo is a vibrant urban centre on the east side of Vancouver Island, with no shortage of things to do and see. The mild climate makes for perfect hiking conditions and other outdoor activities. For those seeking a cultural experience, there’s no shortage of art galleries, live shows, museums, and more.

With plenty of accommodation and travel options, Vancouverites can take the ferry or sail right in, while Calgary and Edmonton guests are just a direct flight away. Guests can even book a trip in on the Helijet, making a memorable getaway effortlessly accessible.

What will you do when you get there? The options are practically endless, but these six are not to be missed.

Vintage shopping

Nanaimo has no shortage of cool vintage shops. That perfect one-of-a-kind find is out there waiting for you at outposts like Funk Revival, Rumours Vintage Collective, and Old City Panache.

Plus, you can feel good about buying clothes or homeware more sustainably. Your friends will ask where that stylish new outfit is from, and you’ll get to say, “Oh this? I got it at this little vintage store in Nanaimo…”

WildPlay Nanaimo

WildPlay Nanaimo is an outdoor adventure attraction with five levels of aerial courses, dozens of ziplines, four lanes of axe throwing, a giant swing, and the daring Nanaimo River Bungy Jump.

Adrenaline junkies may opt for some of the more intense options, but with regular and kid-friendly courses, along with activities that keep your feet firmly planted on the ground, there’s something for every level of thrill seeker.

Nanaimo Bar Trail

Not “bar” as in drinking location, but “bar” as in the delicious pastry! Take a self-guided tour through the streets of Nanaimo to experience delicious interpretations of the Nanaimo Bar.

We’re talking Nanaimo Bar ice cream, cheesecake, macarons, spring rolls, fudge, waffles, cotton candy, and of course, the classic. Check out the Bar Trail website for a list of delicious destinations to visit.

Hiking galore

One of the best parts about BC is the breathtaking hikes, and Nanaimo has no shortage of trails for every hiker.

Check out the sparkling waterfall at Ammonite Falls Trail, climb the highest peak at Mount Benson Loop, take in a magical sunset at Neck Point and Pipers Lagoon, or go birdwatching at Buttertubs Marsh Trail.

Island hopping

A perk of visiting Nanaimo is that there are several other islands a mere hop, skip, and jump away. Gabriola Island is a short ferry ride from Nanaimo and is home to the highest concentration of artists per capita in Canada, which means there’s no shortage of artist studios and inspiring natural wonders to surround yourself with.

Or, opt for a cultural experience on Saysutshun, where you can book an afternoon walking tour and hear stories directly from a Snuneymuxw knowledge keeper. You can access the island by ferry from late April to mid-October, which makes the journey just as memorable as the destination!

Theatre and live music

If nightlife is calling, there are plenty of options to check out. The Queen’s and The Nanaimo BAR are local pubs known for awesome shows and cozy ambience, and The Corner Lounge is the go-to spot for karaoke.

If you’re into live performances, The Port Theatre’s Spotlight Series hosts some of the most exciting touring artists and a variety of different events throughout the year.

So, what are you waiting for? To start planning your adventure today, check out the Nanaimo website and learn more about places to stay, and how you can make your vacation (or staycation) one that’s full of cherished, unforgettable memories.