One dead, several injured in 14-vehicle crash north of Calgary

The RCMP is investigating a fatal crash that involved 14 vehicles north of Calgary on Highway 2 Tuesday night.

Police were called to the scene just after 10 pm on Tuesday on Highway 2 north of Veterans Boulevard at Highway 72 in Airdrie.

One person was reported dead at the scene while nine people were taken to hospital with various non-life-threatening injuries.

You might also like: 15 of the wildest things that happened in Canada in 2022 (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez found guilty in shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

Five contractors charged in Canadian social housing renovation fraud

Police determined that a commercial vehicle including a trailer, along with five cars, four trucks, three SUVs, and a passenger van were involved in the crash north of Calgary.



They are still determining the cause of the collision but the primary investigation points towards weather and road conditions being a factor.

RCMP were on the scene through the night and remained there through Wednesday morning. They say motorists should expect delays as traffic continues to be diverted from the area.

Most of Southern Alberta was under a freezing rain warning for at least part of Tuesday and driving conditions remained poor throughout the day.

Very foggy on QE2/ Deerfoot trail, between Calgary and Airdrie. Visibility is about 250 meters#abwx #abroads pic.twitter.com/trksNK8gFV — Chris Ratzlaff 🇨🇦🌾🗻💫 (@ratzlaff) December 27, 2022

RCMP continues to warn the public of poor road conditions along Highway 2 south of Red Deer and north of Airdrie. Roads are snow-covered and icy, and visibility is poor due to blowing snow and fog. RCMP recommends drivers avoid travel if possible. If travel is necessary, motorists are asked to slow down and adjust their driving to road conditions.