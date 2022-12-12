Guess Where Trips facilitates one-day surprise road trips to Canada’s most spectacular destinations. With over 40 surprise road trips on its roster, you’ll find all of Canada at your fingertips.

Traverse the infamous Rocky Mountain Route Hike, explore hidden gems, cash in on photo ops, dig into local delights, and gain a true sense of what Canada has to offer! For a chance to win a road trip to Banff from Calgary, enter Daily Hive’s 12 Days of Giveaways.

Keep reading for the all the details on how to enter.

The Prize

a one-night staycation before you leave at Calgary’s Marriott Downtown hotel

$100 gift certificate to One18 Empire that can be used for dinner, drinks, breakfast, etc.

valet parking and MClub Lounge access

Guess Where Trips Road Trip Gift Box ($95)



This prize is valued at $745

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @DailyHiveCalgary, @DailyHiveCanada and @Guesswheretrips on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have, along with your handle. (1 entry)



2. Tweet the following on Twitter: (1 entry)

Win a trip to Banff with Guess Where Trips and @DailyHiveYYC’s annual #DH12Days https://bit.ly/3hhF5Kx Follow @DailyHiveYYC and RT to enter!

3. Subscribe to Daily Hive’s newsletter: (1 entry)

Contest entries will be accepted from time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm MT on December 19, 2022 and is open to residents of Alberta. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on January 28.

Contest Guidelines