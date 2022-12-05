12 Days of Giveaways: $500 CDN Canadian made apparel gift card

CDN is a Canadian-made clothing apparel company producing simple everyday pieces that proudly showcase the true Canadian character.

As part of Daily Hive’s 12 days of Giveaways, CDN is offering the chance to win a $500 gift card to its online store.

Why not jump at the chance to shop from home? Even better, the gift card never expires!

The Prize

The prize includes:

$500 gift card to use on the CDN online store



This prize is valued at $500

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm MST on December 19. One winner will be chosen at random, contacted through the platform used to enter, and announced in a post showcasing the winners on December 28.

Contest Guidelines