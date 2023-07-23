Don't miss these 10 events happening in Calgary: July 24 to 28
We’re in for a hot week in Calgary, but there’s tons to do whether you’re planning on braving the heat or staying cool indoors.
Here are some cool events happening this week around the city.
Learn how to make cannoli
What: Pretend like you’re in Italy for an evening while you learn how to make cannoli! A chef will guide you step-by-step through the process of making this decadent Italian dessert. You’ll also be able to get creative by learning how to make more than just the classic flavours, while you sip on the included two glasses of wine.
Nut allergies can also be accommodated.
When: July 26, 6 pm – 8:30 pm
Where: Lina’s Supermercato 100-4916 130 Avenue Southeast Calgary
Price: $70 get your tickets here
Attend a virtual career fair
What: Clean up your resume and meet with dozens of employers at this virtual career fair. You will have a chance to speak with recruiters and hiring managers face-to-face and raise your chances of getting that job you’ve been eyeing!
When: July 25, 11 am – 2 pm
Where: Online
Price: FREE but don’t forget to register here
Take photos and drink beer
What: Learn all about lighting techniques, still life photography and get the chance to shoot with a professional model all while sipping on some delicious cold beer. Not to mention get the chance to socialize with Calgary’s photography community!
When: July 27, 6 pm – 8 pm
Where: Rad Studios, #130 1900 11 Street SE
Price: FREE but make sure to reserve a spot here
Party in the Park
View this post on Instagram
What: Head to the Sunalta Community Wildflower Garden on Friday for a party in the park! There’s going to be free food, entertainment, music, and a big roaring fire! Don’t forget to pack your camping chairs.
When: July 28, 3 pm – 6 pm
Where: Sunalta Community Wildflower Garden, 1310 16 Street SW
Price: FREE
Learn all about Calgary’s history at the Central Library
View this post on Instagram
What: As part of Historic Calgary Week, Calgary Herald researcher, Norma Marr, and deputy editor, Monica Zurowski, will be at the Central Library to share stories of how our city came to be. For a full list of topics covered throughout the week visit the chinook history website here.
When: July 28, 11 am – 12 pm
Where: Patricia A. Whelan Performance Hall – Central Library 800 3rd Street SE
Price: FREE! reserve your spot here
Test your trivia knowledge at the Lougheed House
View this post on Instagram
What: Grab 4-5 of your closest friends and head to the Lougheed House this Thursday for an adults-only game night with their resident quizmaster. There will be drinks available from local brewery Last Best Brewing & Distilling – and snacks available for purchase. The winning team will win a $100 gift card to Last Best!
When: July 27, 7 pm – 8:30 pm
Where: Lougheed House 707 13 Ave SW
Price: FREE get your tickets here
Paint a candle and drink some wine
View this post on Instagram
What: Join artist, Fatima Majoka, for a night of painting and sipping wine! Candle painting has become a popular craft these days, often going viral on social media. This workshop will teach you how to paint a featured image or an image of your choice, and you’ll have your very own painted candle at the end to take home!
When: July 27, 6 pm – 8 pm
Where: Aloft Calgary University Hotel (Lounge & Bar) 2359 Banff Trail NW
Price: Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. Admissions is $55 for a ticket or $105 for two tickets. Tickets are slightly more expensive if you buy them at the door for $65.
The Calgary Folk Music Festival returns
View this post on Instagram
What: The annual Folk Music Fest is back at Prince’s Island Park starting on Thursday! Featuring 70 Alberta artists and other global artists, the lineup includes Emmylou Harris and Andrew Bird. You can expect to see them collaborate in unexpected ways on stage.
When: July 27 – 30
Where: Prince’s Island Park, 698 Eau Claire Ave SW
Price: Ticket prices range from $45 – $225. Get them here
Catch a show at Shakespeare on the Go
View this post on Instagram
What: Shakespeare on the Go has returned again this summer with free performances scheduled across the city. This year, Theatre Calgary has chosen to adapt A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Don’t forget to bring a lawn chair or blanket since there is no seating at any of the performances.
When: July 20 to August 6
Where: Multiple locations, check out the schedule here
Price: FREE donations are welcome
Check out Contemporary Calgary
View this post on Instagram
What: If you still find yourself longing for Stampede, get your fix at Contemporary Calgary this week. The The Art & Story of Stampede Saddle is running until July 30. It demonstrates all the different styles, shapes, sizes and colours of this Western staple! Check out all the eight saddles on loan from the Calgary Stampede Collection & Archives.
When: July 6 – 30
Where: Contemporary Calgary, 701 11 St SW, Calgary
Price: $10 entry