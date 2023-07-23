Don't miss these 10 events happening in Calgary: July 24 to 28

We’re in for a hot week in Calgary, but there’s tons to do whether you’re planning on braving the heat or staying cool indoors.

Here are some cool events happening this week around the city.

Learn how to make cannoli

What: Pretend like you’re in Italy for an evening while you learn how to make cannoli! A chef will guide you step-by-step through the process of making this decadent Italian dessert. You’ll also be able to get creative by learning how to make more than just the classic flavours, while you sip on the included two glasses of wine.

Nut allergies can also be accommodated.

When: July 26, 6 pm – 8:30 pm

Where: Lina’s Supermercato 100-4916 130 Avenue Southeast Calgary

Price: $70 get your tickets here

Attend a virtual career fair

What: Clean up your resume and meet with dozens of employers at this virtual career fair. You will have a chance to speak with recruiters and hiring managers face-to-face and raise your chances of getting that job you’ve been eyeing!

When: July 25, 11 am – 2 pm

Where: Online

Price: FREE but don’t forget to register here

Take photos and drink beer

What: Learn all about lighting techniques, still life photography and get the chance to shoot with a professional model all while sipping on some delicious cold beer. Not to mention get the chance to socialize with Calgary’s photography community!

When: July 27, 6 pm – 8 pm

Where: Rad Studios, #130 1900 11 Street SE

Price: FREE but make sure to reserve a spot here

Party in the Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunalta Community Association (@sunaltayyc)

What: Head to the Sunalta Community Wildflower Garden on Friday for a party in the park! There’s going to be free food, entertainment, music, and a big roaring fire! Don’t forget to pack your camping chairs.

When: July 28, 3 pm – 6 pm

Where: Sunalta Community Wildflower Garden, 1310 16 Street SW

Price: FREE

Learn all about Calgary’s history at the Central Library

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Public Library (@calgarylibrary)

What: As part of Historic Calgary Week, Calgary Herald researcher, Norma Marr, and deputy editor, Monica Zurowski, will be at the Central Library to share stories of how our city came to be. For a full list of topics covered throughout the week visit the chinook history website here.

When: July 28, 11 am – 12 pm

Where: Patricia A. Whelan Performance Hall – Central Library 800 3rd Street SE

Price: FREE! reserve your spot here

Test your trivia knowledge at the Lougheed House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lougheed House (@lougheedhouseyyc)

What: Grab 4-5 of your closest friends and head to the Lougheed House this Thursday for an adults-only game night with their resident quizmaster. There will be drinks available from local brewery Last Best Brewing & Distilling – and snacks available for purchase. The winning team will win a $100 gift card to Last Best!

When: July 27, 7 pm – 8:30 pm

Where: Lougheed House 707 13 Ave SW

Price: FREE get your tickets here

Paint a candle and drink some wine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dots & Lines – Calgary Creative Experiences (@dotslines.ca)

What: Join artist, Fatima Majoka, for a night of painting and sipping wine! Candle painting has become a popular craft these days, often going viral on social media. This workshop will teach you how to paint a featured image or an image of your choice, and you’ll have your very own painted candle at the end to take home!

When: July 27, 6 pm – 8 pm

Where: Aloft Calgary University Hotel (Lounge & Bar) 2359 Banff Trail NW

Price: Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. Admissions is $55 for a ticket or $105 for two tickets. Tickets are slightly more expensive if you buy them at the door for $65.

The Calgary Folk Music Festival returns