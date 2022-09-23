Another 10-day passport pick-up spot has opened in Alberta

The Canadian government announced on Friday that another 10-day passport pick-up spot has opened its doors in Alberta.

Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Karina Gould announced the designation of four additional passport pick-up locations across the country in addition to the eight that were already announced.

One will be in Fort McMurray at the Fort McMurray Service Canada Centre.

Canadians with proof of travel can now apply for and pick up their passport at the Service Canada Centre.

Three other locations that were announced were located in Quebec, Yukon, and New Brunswick.

Unlike the regular Service Canada Centres, these locations offer 10-day service, which means that Canadians can apply for a passport in one of those locations and the passport will be available in 10 business days, either by mail or in-person pick-up.

If Canadians need their passport in less than 10 business days, they will need to visit a passport office that offers express or urgent pick-up services.

The federal government says since April 1, 2022, over one million Canadian passports have been issued. Service Canada added that it continues to “introduce a variety of new measures to improve passport service delivery.”

The other spots in Alberta that offer 10-day passport pick-up are in Lethbridge and Red Deer.