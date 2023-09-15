4 must-drive road trips around Vancouver perfect for nature-lovers

Craving a fall road trip? British Columbia has no shortage of incredible destinations, many just within driving distance of Vancouver, and they’re perfect for immersing yourself in nature and seeing the breathtaking beauty this province has to offer.

Before you hit the road, it goes without saying you’ll need a dependable car that can handle the adventure ahead.

Enter the Kia EV6 — recently recognized as the North American Utility Vehicle of the Year — which has an exceptional range of up to 499 km*, meaning you’ll have a worry-free road trip with minimal stops.

To showcase its capability on long routes, content creators Meagan Smith and Andy Jaffray (aka @fuelforthesole) recently hit the road in a Kia EV6 for an all-electric, epic three-day journey throughout BC.

With its reliable range, ultra-fast charging capability, advanced technology, and ultimate comfort, the Kia EV6 seamlessly took them through mesmerizing mountain towns and picturesque provincial parks, making for the perfect road trip partner.

So, to inspire you to take the wheel and set off on your own road trip, we’ve rounded up some of the most incredible destinations near Vancouver — all easily within range for the Kia EV6.

EC Manning Provincial Park

Located in the heart of the Cascade Mountains, and just a 2.5-hour drive from Vancouver, you’ll find EC Manning Provincial Park. The park is popular due to its large variety of multi-purpose trails and its gorgeous flora and fauna. It’s also home to the breathtaking Lightning Lake, where visitors can spend some time canoeing, kayaking, or paddleboarding.

The park is hugely popular for camping enthusiasts — and with Kia’s EV6, camping couldn’t be easier. During their road trip, @fuelforthesole was able to set up camp here with ease thanks to the vehicle’s unique sportback design and impressive trunk space, which accommodated all of their camping essentials.

Plus, its vehicle-to-load (V2L) feature allows you to use the vehicle’s battery as a power source. @fuelforthesole used the external port to light up their campsite and blow up a mattress so they could sleep under the stars in comfort.

Fraser Valley

A road trip through the Fraser Valley will take you through countless sights to behold, like magnificent mountains, glacial lakes, and lush forests.

One to two hours east of Vancouver, explore some local communities, including Chilliwack and Mission. Immerse yourself in small-town charm while you make a quick top-up charge and discover unique eateries, cafes, and stores. Or, head to the Harrison River Valley, where you can spend a day hiking through breathtaking landscapes, and unwind in blissful heated pools at Harrison Hot Springs.

While in the Fraser Valley, @fuelforthesole stopped by Hell’s Gate — the narrowest, mightiest, and arguably most impressive part of the Fraser River, famous for being described by 19th-century explorer Simon Fraser as “the gates of hell.”

The Hell’s Gate Airtram is the best and most thrilling way to get up close to the rich history of the area and take in the breathtaking Fraser Canyon views.

Squamish

Just an hour’s drive from Vancouver along the picturesque Sea to Sky highway lies the charming mountain town of Squamish, a destination you won’t want to miss. Home to Stawamus Chief Mountain, this place is a haven for climbers and offers world-class hiking trails for adventurers of all levels.

Before arriving in Squamish town, stop off for a ride on the Sea-to-Sky gondola and experience the thrill of panoramic area views, and make sure to visit the stunning Shannon Falls.

Tofino

Located on Vancouver Island’s West Coast, Tofino is renowned for its wild natural scenery, ancient rainforest, and golden beaches.

To get there, take the BC Ferry to Nanaimo. From the port, you’ll embark on one of the most picturesque drives you’ll likely ever experience! For the best trails, beaches, scenery, and outdoor activities in the area, Pacific Rim National Park Reserve is a must-visit.

Alternatively, if you’re craving a longer adventure, you can take the BC Ferry to Victoria and drive all the way across the magnificent island to get to Tofino. Make sure you stop in The Butchart Gardens before departing Victoria for one of the most colourful fall displays in all of BC.

Road-tripping from Vancouver, you’ll reach this bucket-list destination in six hours. It is

one of the farther destinations on this list, but with Kia’s high-speed 800V charging

system, you can fast-charge the car in under five minutes, gaining 100 km of range or

go from 10% to 80% battery charge in just 18 minutes.

To follow Meagan and Andy on their epic EV6 road trip adventure, visit Kia’s EV Road Trip website.