Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused and defamed a writer in the '90s

Former US President Donald Trump has been found liable in a high-profile sexual abuse case from the ’90s.

The woman alleged she was sexually abused in a department store dressing room in 1996 by Trump, and when she brought her allegations forward, she claimed he defamed her.

Trump said that E. Jean Carroll, a writer, made up the accusations and said it wouldn’t have happened because she wasn’t his type.

According to CNN, the Manhattan federal jury handed down the verdict in the civil case that Trump had sexually abused the victim, and was therefore liable for battery. However, the jury did not find that the victim had proven the former president had raped her.

Carroll was awarded $5 million for battery and defamation as a result of the civil proceedings, which do not come with jail time as it is not a criminal trial.

Sources say Trump’s legal team will be appealing the verdict.