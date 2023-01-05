Have you ever tipped on your bill and wondered…can there be another way? Tipping looks different worldwide; in Canada, we tend to err on the more generous side compared to the rest of the world.

To create a tipping etiquette guide for travellers at HawaiianIslands.com, researchers looked at and verified Trip Advisor data to find out how people tip around the world, from restaurants and taxis to hotels.

Looking at Canada, the research suggests that tipping 15% to 20% is typical here. According to the tip percentage bar, that’s on the high end compared to the rest of the world.

In many European countries, it’s typical to tip around 10% in most places. In some countries, like Australia and Japan, tips are not expected.

Here is the entire global map showing how much you should tip restaurant staff in every country:

The research also looked at tipping in hotels and tips for taxi drivers. Travellers taking taxis in Canada are expected to tip about 10%, less than in the US but more than in most places worldwide.

Canada is also on the high end of tipping when it comes to hotel bellhops that carry your bags to your room for you. About $2 to $5 is an expected tip in Canada and the US.

What do you think of how tips in Canada stack up to the rest of the world?