Mugshot goes viral as Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender

Ontario Provincial Police are requesting assistance from members of the public in locating a federal offender who, frankly, isn’t easy to miss.

Michael Stamatakos, 31, is described as a caucasian male with brown hair, brown eyes, and what’s got to be a slim build at just 5’5″ and 110 lbs.

Known to frequent the Toronto area, Stamatakos is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant “as a result of his breach of Statutory Release,” according to police.

He is currently (supposed to be) serving a two-year sentence for a litany of crimes, including arson, damage to property, dangerous operation of a conveyance, flight from a peace officer, uttering threats to cause death or harm and possession of a Schedule I substance.

As the mugshot circulates online, many can’t help but draw comparisons between his appearance and that of Jared Leto’s heavily-tattooed Joker in 2016’s Suicide Squad.

WANTED: Michael STAMATAKOS, 31 y/o, 5’5”, 110lb, brown hair, brown eyes, multiple tattoos. Known to frequent #Toronto. Any information, please contact Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477, the Provincial ROPE Squad Main Office at 416-808-5900 or 1-866-870-7673, or 911. ^nk @OPP_HSD pic.twitter.com/NLBFQgpwSr — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) February 23, 2023

“He has several tattoos consisting of heart and teardrop and stitch trail on his left cheek, stitch trail on his right cheek,” reads an OPP news release issued Thursday.

A photo of the offender reveals that he also has the words “Ha Ha Ha Ha” tattooed on his forehead and the likeness of a skeleton mouth across his lower face.

Police say Stamatakos has some distinct body tattoos as well, including the word “SD KEYZ” on his right calf, “SPARTON” on the right side of his neck, and “THE WORLD IS MINE” on his left hand.

“The offender is known to frequent areas in Toronto,” said police. “Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).”

Anyone who spots the bootleg Joker can also call 911, though it is not recommended that they approach the offender directly. Leave that to the cops and/or Batman.