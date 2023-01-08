Supporters of Brazil's former president storm Congress in capital (VIDEOS)

Supporters of Brazil’s former president swarmed Congress in the country’s capital city on Sunday, according to several media outlets.

Videos online show riots of Jair Bolsonaro supporters breaking into the National Congress building, shattering glass windows, and breaking doors. Videos also show some who’ve made it on the Federal Senate floor.

Other videos show large crowds in front of the Presidential Palace.

This comes nearly a week after the inauguration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, also known as Lula, following a heated and divisive election in the country.

According to a report from CNN, Bolsonaro’s administration had said it would cooperate with the transition of power “but the far-right leader has stopped short of explicitly conceding his election loss, and he left the country for the United States prior to Lula’s inauguration.”

Since then, Bolsonaro supporters have camped out in the capital but tensions reached a breaking point over the weekend.

“This absurd attempt to impose their will by force will not prevail,” Brazil’s Justice Minister Flavio Dino said on Twitter.

“The government of the Federal District has ensured there will be reinforcements. And the forces at our disposal are at work.”

Here are some tweets of the scene in the capital, Brasília:

All eyes need to be on Brazil right now. Democracy is completely under attack. Bolsonaro supporters are invading Congress, the presidential

palace, and realms of power in Brazil.

Unbelievable scenes. pic.twitter.com/q0ywe88ubm — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) January 8, 2023

The videos coming from Brazil, as fascist Bolsonaro supporters storm their Capitol, Supreme Court, and Presidential palace, are just incredibly similar to January 6th pic.twitter.com/E2AuGr7LfE — Read Jackson Rising by @CooperationJXN (@JoshuaPHilll) January 8, 2023

Dear god. The Bolsonarista insurrectionists are just ransacking the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/MibqVudsX7 — David Adler (@davidrkadler) January 8, 2023

This is a developing story.