Supporters of Brazil's former president storm Congress in capital (VIDEOS)

Nikitha Martins
Jan 8 2023, 9:36 pm
Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president.(Shutterstock/Salty View)

Supporters of Brazil’s former president swarmed Congress in the country’s capital city on Sunday, according to several media outlets.

Videos online show riots of Jair Bolsonaro supporters breaking into the National Congress building, shattering glass windows, and breaking doors. Videos also show some who’ve made it on the Federal Senate floor.

Other videos show large crowds in front of the Presidential Palace.

This comes nearly a week after the inauguration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, also known as Lula, following a heated and divisive election in the country.

According to a report from CNN, Bolsonaro’s administration had said it would cooperate with the transition of power “but the far-right leader has stopped short of explicitly conceding his election loss, and he left the country for the United States prior to Lula’s inauguration.”

Since then, Bolsonaro supporters have camped out in the capital but tensions reached a breaking point over the weekend.

“This absurd attempt to impose their will by force will not prevail,” Brazil’s Justice Minister Flavio Dino said on Twitter.

“The government of the Federal District has ensured there will be reinforcements. And the forces at our disposal are at work.”

Here are some tweets of the scene in the capital, Brasília:

This is a developing story. 

