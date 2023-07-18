4 things that make this hotel perfect for your summer trip to Whistler

Whistler and Blackcomb Mountains are known for their incredible beauty — with a vast amount of coastal wilderness to explore during the summer months. With so many things to do in the area, you’ll need the ultimate base for your stay. That’s where Sundial Hotel comes in, it’ll be your perfect mountain retreat and home-away-from-home in Whistler.

Letting you discover a unique beauty amongst the vast coastal wilderness, Sundial Hotel will help inspire and fulfill your inner curiosity by providing a quality experience that’ll connect you with the mountain and community.

From its ideal location to its premium guest services, here are just a few reasons why booking with Sundial Hotel will elevate your summer in Whistler.

Unbeatable location for summer fun

Located at the foot of Whistler and Blackcomb Mountains, Sundial Hotel has easy access to the mountain’s bike park and is 75 meters from North America’s most iconic terrain. This also includes the over 11km of new trails that are prime for getting in your laps.

If you forgot your bike at home, the hotel is home to Black Diamond Bike Rental Shop, where guests can receive discounts on rentals up to 50% off.

The hotel is surrounded by an abundance of hikes, waterfalls, and gorgeous sights and trails along the Sea to Sky corridor. Whether you’re looking for a mellow hike around the lakes to more challenging Alpine adventures, you’ll be able to get those steps in while taking in some breathtaking nature.

It’s also right in the heart of the village, nestled amongst the best restaurants and bars in Whistler.

Perfect spot for a BC adventure

Summer is all about enjoying the outdoors, and Whistler has all the makings of an unforgettable adventure.

Getting a full view of the mountains is easy, as Sundial Hotel is steps away from the Peak2Peak Gondola.

If you’re looking for more of a high-octane way to explore the mountains, you’re able to fly through the forest on a zip line or go bungee jumping from a bridge way up high. Outside of the fun you can have on land, you can take to the crystal lakes and rivers by kayak, canoe, or stand-up paddle boards.

The perfect base for a road trip around BC, Sundial Hotel offers onsite parking in the village and is only one hour away from the iconic Joffre Lakes Hikes, Garibaldi Park, and Panorama Ridge Hikes.

Quality accommodations for a relaxing stay

With so much opportunity for adventure and exploration, it’s important to have a place to sit, reflect, and completely relax.

Offering one- and two-bedroom suites with full kitchens, fireplaces, and views of the mountains and surrounding valley, Sundial Hotel offers premium amenities you’re able to indulge in — like taking a dip in their rooftop hot tub available to reserve or curating your sleep with their bespoke pillow menu. If you really want to reward yourself, you can reserve a Private Hot Tub Suite and enjoy your own personal hot tub throughout your stay.

Is your bike looking a little worse for wear after taking to the trails? Sundial offers complimentary bike washing and tuning stations, as well as a bike valet to help store your ride while you’re not using it. Another perk is Sundial’s on-site valet parking.

Unbeatable service that goes above and beyond

There’s a good reason why Sundial Hotel is the number one traveller-ranked hotel in Whistler on TripAdvisor. Their friendly staff is there to make sure you receive five-star treatment during your stay in Whistler.

Offering a unique experience, you’ll have no shortage of quality recommendations from their local insider advice, and provide the comfort you deserve for the perfect vacation.

With plenty of special offers running year-round and throughout the summer, Sundial Hotel is running a Sundial Bikes, Hikes, and Beers promotion, which includes free parking, Sundial bike socks and branded beer in conjunction with Coast Mountain Brewery. Just use the code SUNDIALSUMMER at checkout to access this special promotion.

Are you ready to make your ideal summer adventure a reality? Visit Sundial Hotel to learn more about how you can book your stay now.