You can now check your social insurance number online in Canada

If you have trouble remembering your social insurance number (SIN), you’ll finally be able to view it online

In a release, the federal government said it has been taking steps “to further modernize” its systems. Changes have been made to the My Service Canada Account (MSCA) and will permit anyone with an account to see their SIN securely.

Those who apply for a new SIN will be able to view a digital confirmation of the number on MSCA. You can apply for a SIN online.

If you already have a SIN and MSCA, you’ll be able to view it on the online platform.

The federal government says the new digital service will improve efficiency and reduce the need for people to visit a Service Canada Centre, mainly for newcomers or international students who make up the majority of those in need of SIN assistance.

Prior to this change, a SIN was required to register for an MSCA.

The registration can now be done without a social insurance number, as other identity validations like the Unique Client Identifier from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, or the Birth Registration Number on Canadian birth certificates, will be accepted along with a social insurance number.