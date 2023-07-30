"No survivors": Six people onboard a small plane killed in crash

RCMP has confirmed that six people have died in a plane crash. Those onboard included the pilot and five passengers.

On July 29 at around 1 am, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton (JRCC) notified Cochrane and Canmore RCMP that a plane that had departed from an airport in Calgary was long overdue.

According to the release, the plane took off from Springbank Airport in Rocky View County, Alberta, on Friday, July 28, at around 8:47 pm.

“The aircraft, which included one pilot and five passengers on board, had a destination of Salmon Arm, BC,” stated the release. “Information was received that the aircraft had not made it to its destination, and the location was unknown at the time.”

A Winnipeg-based Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) military transport aircraft, a CC-130H Hercules, was tasked with the search and honed in on the Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) found at the crash site on Mount Bogart. Alberta Parks Mountain Rescue, along with other government agencies, was then dispatched to help with the rescue efforts.

“The Hercules crew and Alberta Parks Mountain Rescue program responders confirmed there were no survivors,” stated the police, adding that all six bodies have been recovered.

The reason for the crash hasn’t been shared yet as the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is conducting the investigation.

“Alberta RCMP and The Canadian Armed Forces extend condolences to the families and friends of those aboard the aircraft,” stated the release.