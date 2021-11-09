This ski resort has one of the earliest scheduled opening dates in BC

If you’ve been counting the days until you can hit the slopes for the first time this season, we have good news for you: it may be coming sooner than you think.

Scheduled for one of the earliest open dates in the province is Sun Peaks Resort, where impeccable corduroy grooming and other special practices allow the ski resort to open with less snow.

There’s also a multitude of other features that set the resort apart, including its ski-through, European-style winter wonderland village where you can stop off for a latte or pint at one of the many bars, restaurants, cafés, and shops.

In fact, once you arrive, you’ll find that you can ditch your car altogether in favour of getting around just about everywhere on foot or skis.

Inside and outside of the picturesque village there’s a variety of condo-style accommodation options that comprise full kitchens and cozy fireplaces, allowing you to settle in and enjoy all the comforts of home.

Advanced booking also means you can save up to 40% on lift tickets and winter accommodations start from $129 a night.

Between slopes, the resort is the ultimate spot to sample local food, beer, wine, and cider —sourced directly from the region. Locales, like Vertical Cafe, Ohana Delhi & Market, and Cahilty Creek Kitchen & Taproom partner with nearby farmers, local brewers, and distillers to offer fresh fare.

As Canada’s second-largest ski area, the resort boasts expansive terrain that stretches across three mountains, including 4,270 acres of skiable land, 13 lifts, 138 trails, and 19 gladed areas.

Its sweeping size means there’s something for everyone — whether you’re a novice or pro-skier. Naturally, it also spells tons of space for people to spread out (no lines!).

Should you tire of skiing, there are plenty of other exciting winter activities to round out your ski trip.

Activities like Moonlight Snowshoe and S’mores are a portal into winter magic, beginning with a snowshoe tour and guided trek through the forest followed by a warm fire, hot apple cider, and s’mores at the cozy winter camp.

For a truly Canadian experience, you can embark on a guided ice fishing trip or try a dog sledding expedition through Sun Peaks’ backcountry under a canopy of snow-covered evergreens.

To book your winter getaway (and cash in on early bird savings), you can go to sunpeaksresort.com.