Scratch-and-win ticket turns lottery player into a millionaire

When it comes to playing the Scratch & Win tickets my grandma sends me for my birthday, the best I usually hope for is a free play or maybe $10. But a Vancouver resident just made a million dollars off of hers.

According to a release from the BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC), Joyce Preston bought a $10 X Scratch & Win ticket from the Shell Select station on Oak Street and King Edward Avenue in Vancouver.

“I was at home and scratched this ticket as the last in a bunch,” said Preston. “I looked at the matching number, and it said $1 million!”

“First I was in shock and disbelief but eventually it started to become more real when I told my family,” said Preston.

She told her daughter first, who screamed and yelled, “Oh my god, a million!”

Now, the millionaire is planning a vacation with friends and wants to help her grandchildren with their studies.

What’s the most you’ve ever won on a scratch ticket?