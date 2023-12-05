Looking for a one-of-a-kind, truly life-changing vacation? The vast continent of Antarctica, one of the most remote places on Earth, is calling out to be explored — and it’s easier to experience than you might think.

The best way to discover the region’s unique natural beauty is by ship. And for an adventure like no other, nothing comes close to an elegant Antarctic expedition with Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours.

Blending state-of-the-art technology with unparalleled luxury, Scenic Eclipse and Scenic Eclipse II, the world’s first discovery yachts, create an adventure like no other. Both yachts have been purpose-built to the highest standards to operate in extreme environments — like polar waters.

Embarking on a Scenic Eclipse voyage is much more than simply cruising the seas. Guests will have the chance to go above and beyond, soaring above majestic icescapes and diving deep into an underwater paradise with two onboard helicopters and a custom-built submarine.

You’ll also get to partake in a range of immersive experiences, try different cuisines at 10 onboard restaurants, indulge in lavish spa treatments, and relax blissfully as you watch the world’s most majestic region pass by.

Meanwhile, the highly trained Discovery Team will be on hand to ensure your safety and comfort, and to share expert insights every step of the way so you get the most out of your Antarctic adventure.

Tempted? There are a few ways to explore Antarctica, so here’s a closer look at some of the available itineraries on the all-inclusive, ultra-luxury Scenic Eclipse.

This 13-day tour starts with a one-night stay in Buenos Aires, a dynamic city known for its wide-ranging architectural styles and art history. From here, you’ll fly to Ushuaia, known as the southernmost city in the world, to board the Scenic Eclipse, and set sail across the famed Drake Passage. Settle into your suite and enjoy the atmospheric lounges, dining options, and wellness facilities as you voyage toward Antarctica.

While you journey through Antarctic waters, there will be plenty of chances to pop on your complimentary polar parka and head out on the observation deck to witness panoramic views and breathtaking scenery.

You’ll arrive in Antarctica itself on day five. Included in your expedition voyage are activities such as Zodiac fleet excursions, landings, and hikes. You can also glide along the peaceful waters for yourself via kayak or stand-up paddle board.

Throughout your trip, you’ll get to take in fascinating, once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Check out penguin colonies for some natural history; visit the iconic Lemaire Channel — a location so photogenic it was dubbed ‘Kodak Alley’; and explore the intriguing history of Deception Island.

Don’t forget about standing at the base of the glorious Mount Francis, the tallest mountain in Antarctica, or even jumping into the freezing Antarctic waters (aka the polar plunge!) — a rite of passage for first timers.

Another exciting approach to travelling Antarctica is to voyage to the east of the continent for an epic 24-day tour to the Ross Sea. You’ll set sail from Hobart, Australia, and enjoy a few days at sea to get acquainted with opulent amenities onboard the Scenic Eclipse.

Your first point of interest is Macquarie Island, a truly unique location that, from a distance, appears to be moving under the weight of millions of penguins. Next, you’ll make it to the remote and ravishing Balleny Islands, where you can expect surprise appearances from seals, penguins, and majestic whales as you cruise by.

The Ross Sea itself is a pristine ocean surrounded by sky-scraping mountains, glaciers, and drifting sea ice.

Some of the most famous Antarctic explorers used this sea as a gateway on their quest to the South Pole. Over the next few days, this magnificent body of water will become the backdrop for exciting Zodiac expeditions, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, and submersible and helicopter rides.

You’ll also venture to Ross Island, where you’ll get to see Mount Erebus, the southernmost active volcano on Earth; the McMurdo Dry Valleys, one of the world’s most extreme deserts; and Onyx River, the longest river in Antarctica. This end-of-the-Earth landscape is a truly unforgettable sight.

Other highlights of this itinerary include the Adare Peninsula, the enormous Mertz Glacier, and the Bay of Whales — a haven for migrating whales.

If you’re a diehard adventure seeker looking for a truly life-altering experience, this is the itinerary for you.

The first leg of this epic 40-day adventure will take you through Antarctica’s snow-capped peaks, never-ending icefields, and immense glaciers, where you can also experience exciting immersive activities and scenery found in the itineraries above.

After voyaging through the Antarctic Peninsula, you’ll head to the Chilean Fjords. You’ll spend four days cruising through the inner fjords, one of the most spectacular locations in Southern Chile.

One of the highlights of this itinerary is reaching the illustrious Hanga Roa, or Easter Island. You’ll get to uncover the secrets of the island’s mysterious and enigmatic past, witness its astonishing volcanic terrain, and see the famous Moai statues at Ahu Tongariki.

As the adventure unfolds, your path will wind through Castro, Puerto Montt, Valparaiso, Robinson Crusoe Island, Alexander Selkirk Island, Pitcairn Island, the Gambier Islands, and Fakarava — all offering unique landscapes and history aboard an incomparable ultra-luxury yacht.

The trip culminates in the vibrant French Polynesian city of Papeete, which is full of tropical charm, bustling markets, and rich culture.

Interested in a life-changing voyage through the Icy Continent? The itineraries mentioned here are just a few of those available onboard the award-winning Scenic Eclipse.

