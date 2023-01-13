Friday the 13th could be your lucky day as the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot is set for today, and Canadians can have a chance at pocketing the huge billion-dollar prize.

After the US Mega Millions jackpot rolled over for the 25th consecutive draw in a row, the winnings have increased to a whopping US$1.35 billion (CAD$1.8 billion).

“The jackpot has rolled again, keeping everyone who follows Mega Millions in suspense for yet another drawing,” said Pat McDonald, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, in a statement.

“Now at $1.35 billion, the Mega Millions jackpot is moving up and making history as the second highest Mega Millions jackpot ever.”

But if it’s a US lottery game, how can Canadians get in on the fun?

Fortunately for us Canucks, you don’t need to be a US citizen or resident to play Mega Millions.

If you’re crossing the border for a shopping spree, stop by a US retailer to purchase a ticket.

Although online retailers exist, Mega Millions warn against buying tickets outside the US.

“Mega Millions is not affiliated with and does not endorse any company claiming to sell our tickets around the world, online or otherwise,” the site states. “If you choose to do business with one of these companies, you do so at your own risk; Mega Millions rules prohibit the purchase of tickets by agents representing players in other jurisdictions.”

So the best and most secure way is still to buy the ticket yourself from a US retailer if you’re in the country.

The draw for this massive prize takes place Friday, January 13 at 11 pm EST, so grab those tickets!

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre