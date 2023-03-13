Man crushed to death while allegedly trying to steal a catalytic converter

Police say a man was accidentally killed when he was allegedly attempting to steal a catalytic converter at a business in Savannah, Georgia.
Chatham County Police Department posted on its Facebook page that detectives believe an accidental death that occurred last week at a local business was “the result of an attempted catalytic converter theft.”
Police added that in 2022, 39 catalytic converters were stolen in 24 separate incidents in unincorporated Chatham County.
According to ThinkInsure, people steal catalytic converters because they are easy to remove from vehicles and the precious metals inside.
“With minimal skills and tools, thieves can remove the converter quite quickly and be on their way to selling to a junkyard or the black market.”
Catalytic converters are worth between $150 and $2,000, but some can be more valuable than others.